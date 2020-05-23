Eliza L. Simons

Body

Eliza (Liz) L. Simons, 92, of Jacksonville, Fla. – formerly of Robbinsville, N.C. and Fairbury, Ill. – passed away at 7:58 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her residence in Jacksonville, Fla.

She will be buried in Yellow Creek Cemetery in Robbinsville, N.C. Graveside services are pending.

Liz was born on March 8, 1928 in Fairbury, Ill., the daughter of John and Arrie Belle (Warren) Piercy. She married Lawrence Simons on March 17, 1967 in Paxton, Ill.

Survivors include three daughters, Peggy Montgomery of Jacksonville, Fla., Benita Herrell of Jacksonville, Fla., and Sandra Pomeroy of Chesapeake, Va.; one son, Clyde Meador of Cairo, Ga.; 12 grandchildren, one sister, Alice Tull of Jacksonville, Fla.; 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, four sisters, four brothers; two sons, Randy Meador of Hinesville, Ga. and Paul Meador of Morristown, Tenn; and one daughter Sharon Simons of Bureau, Ill.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fairbury, Ill., and the Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church in Robbinsville, N.C.

She loved her gardening, quilting, crocheting and NASCAR racing. She was active in the Senior Citizen Center in Robbinsville, N.C. and volunteered at the local Nursing Home in Robbinsville, N.C. She loved her church and Bible Study Group, and lived her life enjoying her family and friends, and serving the Lord.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Arthritis Foundation, or the Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church.