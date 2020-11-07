Elizabeth Williams

Body

Elizabeth Hardin Williams, 51 of the West Buffalo Community in Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Pete and June Hill Hardin. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her sisters, Doris Nichols and Linda Holloway; her brothers, Jeff Hardin and Dean Hardin; and niece, Tara Hardin Phillips.

She is survived by her husband, Posey Williams; children, Tyler Williams of Brasstown, N.C., Sarah Scott (Joey) of Hartwell, Ga., Ashley Lane (Lance) of Robbinsville, N.C., Madison Marasigan (Neil) of Maryville, Tenn., Trenton Williams (Emily) and Caylen Campbell; grandchildren, Thomas Scott, Hayden Scott, Summer Scott, Bailey Scott, Lyam Scott, Jackson Lane, Walker Lane, Adaline Marasigan and Ellie Marasigan; brother, Chris Hardin of California; sisters, Tammy Wiggins of Robbinsville, N.C., Carol Millsaps of Andrews, N.C. and Lisa Bridges of Robbinsville, N.C.

Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

