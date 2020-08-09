Emma "Oma" Wilson

Body

Emma (Oma) Moore Wilson, 92 of Robbinsville, N.C., went to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

She was born in Sylvester, Ga. to Will and Fannie Moore. Oma – as she was known to most everyone – was the most loving, compassionate and giving person. She was so much fun, always quick with wit, and cracking jokes up until her last moments, right before she thanked the Lord for taking her home.

Oma had the gift of the written word, always helping with school papers and poems and even in her final words – written to family and friends a few weeks before she died – “It has been more wonderful than I can say…you all helped make my life here wonderful, let’s plan to get together in Heaven a lot of times.”

Her family meant everything to her and she loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren very much. As one of her great-grandson’s said, “We were her world.”

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert G. Wilson, her parents, her sister Willey Mae Owens, and her brother, Leon Moore. She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis Wilson (Lincoln) and Glenda Rogers (Morris); granddaughters, Kelly Waldroup, Holly Cloninger (Patrick), Hope Williamson (Chuck), and Hanna Stiles (Eddie); great-grandchildren, Mark Duncan (Yukari), Jessica Cutaback, Evan Anderson, Carter Williamson, Austin Williamson, Lyndsey Cloninger, and Hunter Stiles, and five great-great grandchildren.

The family received friends on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m., officiated by Patrick O’Dell and Morris Rogers.

Graveside services were held at the Old Mother Church Cemetery.

