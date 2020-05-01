Body

Erma Nichols Hallyburton passed away Monday, April 20 at the Jesse Helms long term care facility in Monroe, N.C. at the age of 104.

Born in Robbinsville, N.C. in 1916, her father was Harrison Nichols and her mother Faye Jones.She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Hallyburton, of Chesterfield, N.C., who is buried in Robbinsville.

The oldest of eight siblings, Erma was preceded in death by all her brothers and sisters. Her siblings were Hansel, Hazel, Howard, Herbert, Hildred, Helen and Harrison Jr.

Erma is survived by her three children, Bess Galloway, Agnes Chapman and Wayne Hallyburton.

Her wishes were to be cremated and buried next to her husband in a plot at Old Mother Church Cemetery in Robbinsville.

A service will be held later this summer, when the pandemic cases are under control.