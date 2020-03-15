Euna Mae Waldroup

Body

Euna Mae (Sis) Waldroup, age 73 of Robbinsville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her residence.

She was a native of Graham County and the daughter of the late John and Ellen Bridges Burrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Junior Byers, Robert Burrell, John Burrell, Jerry Burrell, Joe Burrell and Cotton Burrell; sisters, Ruby Farrell, Lou Knight and Dorothy Kovack.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Waldroup; sons, Brian Fox, Chris Waldroup and Scott Waldroup, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; daughter and her husband, Shelley and Steven Gerald of Loris, S.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Buzz Morgan of Robbinsville, N.C.; and brother Butch Burrell of Robbinsville, N.C. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Plans for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Waldroup family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.