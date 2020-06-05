Body

Fannie Hyde, age 86 of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her residence.

She was a native of Graham County and the daughter of the late Columbus and Lola Farr Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Wayne Owens and her infant daughter, Mary Fay Owens, and by her second husband, Raymond Hyde.

She is survived by her brothers and sister-in-law, Roy and Cecilia Anderson of Tampa, Fla., Ronald Anderson of Robbinsville, N.C. and Lloyd Randall Anderson of Georgia; sister, Thelma Anderson of Robbinsville, N.C.; and her special caregiver that she thought of as her daughter; and grandchildren, Marjorie Crisp and her husband Rodney, and Ty and Will Crisp, all of Robbinsville, N.C.

Graveside services were held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Massey Cemetery. The Rev. Daniel Stewart officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored serve the Hyde Family.

