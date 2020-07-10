Gary Gregory, Jr.

Body

Gary C. “Bug” Gregory, Jr., 42 of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence.

He is the son of Deborah Blevins Gregory of Robbinsville, N.C., and the late Gary Gregory.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Caleb Gregory of Robbinsville, N.C.; his daughter, Cassie Gregory of Andrews, N.C.; his sister and brother-in-law, Tracey and Gary Jones of Robbinsville, N.C.; his niece, Shelby Jones; his nephew, Colby Jones, and his great-nephew, Liam Jones.

Funeral services were held at noon Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Rev. Patrick O’Dell officiated.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. – noon at the Chapel, prior to the service.

Burial followed at the Gregory Family Cemetery.

