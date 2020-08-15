George Oliver

Body

George Langdon Oliver, 68 of the West Buffalo Community in Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Ashville, N.C.

He was born in Virginia and was the son of the late Fred and Patricia Littleton Oliver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Molessie.

George loved his family and cherished the time he could spend with them. In 1975, he started the wrestling program in Robbinsville Schools which has grown into one of the most prominent sports programs in the area. He had a heart for working with the kids who came through the program throughout the years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Margaret Hooper Oliver; their children and their spouses, Ryan and Brittany Oliver of Knoxville, Tenn., Tara and Shane Atwell of Robbinsville, N.C., and Michael and Julie Oliver of Robbinsville, N.C.; his brothers, Jerry Oliver of Richmond, Va., David Rogers of Dalton, Ga., and Michael Croft of New Hampshire; his sisters, Vickie Miles of Bethlehem, Ga., and Ann Anderson of Salisbury, N.C.

His grandchildren are Reid Atwell, Rylee Atwell, Ella Atwell, Sully Oliver, Ryland Voan, Ava Oliver, Shylah Oliver, Noah Oliver, Skyler Oliver, Kamree Oliver and Channing Oliver.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at Cedar Cliff Baptist Church. The Rev. Daniel Stewart officiated, with coach Todd Odom delivering the eulogy.

The family received friends at the church from 1-3 p.m., prior to the service. Burial followed at the Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.

