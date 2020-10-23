Gerald Buchanan

Body

Gerald Max Buchanan, 81 of the Buchanan Branch Community in Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with his Lord on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

He was a native of Graham County and the son of the late Jake and Vinnie Wiggins Buchanan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David Peterson.

Gerald was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a lifetime member of Graham County Rescue Squad and Snowbird Fire Department.

He was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, where he served as both a Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent for several years.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia Holloway Buchanan; his daughters, Debbie Buchanan of Robbinsville, N.C., and Shelia Moody of Waleska, Ga; and his grandchildren, Daphne (Wendell) Duncan, Laura (Jesse) Adams, Jordan Moody, Elizabeth Adams, Hope Moody, and Eva Joy Moody.

His great-grandchildren are Montana, Cansas, Savannah, Max, Jackson, Eva Claire, Harden and Sadie.

The family will have a private service.

A public memorial service will be held Sunday, from 2-4 p.m., at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Buchanan family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.