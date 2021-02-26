Geraldine Trull

Body

Geraldine (Dean) Cook-Trull, of Phoenix, Ariz. and a native of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 23rd, 2021 at John C. Lincoln Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz., due to complications from COVID-19.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late Austin and Winnie Ledbetter Cook.

Dean was an avid lover of Amish culture and literature, and enjoyed spending time reading, watching TV and spending time with her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her world.

Dean moved to Phoenix, Ariz. in 2019, where she spent her remaining years living with her daughter Rhonda Braswell.

She is survived by her three loving children: her son, Steve Queen (Barbara Queen), and daughters Rhonda Queen Braswell (Dr. David Braswell) and Stephanie Queen Burgess (Ryan Burgess); her grandchildren, Amanda Stapleton (Corey Stapleton), Megan Queen-Kennedy (Ronnie Kennedy), Austin Queen, Chelsea Kipper (Tyler Kipper), Kelly Desimone, Courtney Phoenix (Matthew Phoenix), Ethan Goodpaster, Eli Goodpaster, and Erin Goodpaster; her niece, Dana Cook; and sister-in-law Carol Cook.

She has 12 great-grandchildren, one great-niece and one great-nephew. She is predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Morris Cook.

Private services were held by the family, and her ashes will be laid to rest at Lone Oak Cemetery at a later time.