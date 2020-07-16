Body

Gerry O. Trull, 73 of the West Buffalo Community in Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

A native of Graham County, he was the son of the late Clyde and Cordie Martin Trull.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Don Trull and Duane Trull, and his sister, Sherry T. Hancock.

Gerry was a Veteran, having served his country proudly in the United States Army.

He is survived by his daughter, Tonya Trull Holder, and his son, Derek Trull, both of Robbinsville, N.C.; his sister, Karen Trull, of Robbinsville, N.C.; and his brother, Dwight Trull of Robbinsville, N.C.

He has four grandchildren, Tyler Cape (Tya), Taryn Welch (Paden), Colton Holder, and Kenzley Trull, and one great-grandson, Fletcher Welch.

Gerry is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at noon Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Cedar Cliff Baptist Church, where he has attended for many years.

The Revs. Daniel Stewart and Wayne McGuire officiated.

Burial followed at Hooper Stewart Cemetery, where Military Rites will be conducted by the N.C. National Guard Honor Guard.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. – noon Tuesday at Cedar Cliff Baptist Church, prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Trull family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.