Gladys Anderson Wiggins, born March 27, 1925, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. She was the third child born to Robert Lee Anderson and Vinnie Waldroup Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Wiggins, and her brothers: Vernon, Boyd and Donald Lee Anderson.

Gladys married Melvin Wiggins in 1940. They had three children: Ann Smith (Jimmy), Marvin Wiggins (the late Jerline), and Linda McClung (Marshall). She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She has three grandchildren: Dale Wiggins (Dianne), Kim O’Neal (Gregg), and James Smith (Jessica). She has seven great-grandchildren. She took raising their children seriously and stayed home with them until they were through school, married and had homes of their own. She taught them to love the Lord, obey the Golden Rule, skills to make and enjoy a good home life, and the importance of going to school and learning to earn a living. She handed down skills to her daughters in cooking, sewing, gardening, canning and freezing. She worked alongside their family in the fields, growing food and cash crops.

In 1979 she went to work at American Uniform from which she retired with twenty-some years of service. She was an example of her parents will to work hard and produce good quality work.

Gladys was a 4-H Leader and Home Demonstration Member. She was a life-long member of Sweetgum Baptist Church, where she was Treasurer for about 40 years and taught Sunday School. At one point, she had four sets of twins in her Sunday School class and about a month ago quoted their names. They loved to switch names on her. (How many of you remember that?)

She loved her church family, friends and co-workers and especially enjoyed their visits. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb, 13, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Revs. Patrick O’Dell and Kenny Ball officiated. Burial followed at the Wiggins Cemetery. The family received friends from 12-2 p.m. at the Chapel prior to the service.

