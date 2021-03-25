Helen Riddle

Body

Helen Phillips Riddle, 94 of the Hares Creek Community in Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her residence.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Clara Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Riddle.

Helen is survived by her children and their spouses, Fay Ann Waldroup (Arnold), of Robbinsville, N.C., Elmo Riddle (Amanda) of Robbinsville, N.C., Joann Higdon (Wayne) of Andrews, N.C. and Bobby Joe Riddle (Rachel) of Robbinsville, N.C.; her brother, Cleo Phillips of Robbinsville, N.C.; grandchildren, Hope Riddle, Bobby Joe Riddle II, Kristy Miller, Jeremiah Higdon, James Waldroup, Ricky Riddle, Donnie Riddle and Buddy Joe Riddle.

She has 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Wiggins Cemetery. The Rev. Gary Crisp officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Riddle family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.