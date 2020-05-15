Body

On May 5, 2020, Henry Lee King was suddenly called home to be with the Lord from his home at King’s Grocery in Bryson City, N.C.

Henry was born in Bryson City to the late Hill and Vesta King on Oct. 24, 1937. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by the late Thelma Dehart, Charlie King, Johnny King and Eugene King.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lois Greene King; his son, David King and wife Sandra of Bryson City, N.C.; daughter, Elizabeth Cooper and husband Michael of Cherokee, N.C.; four grandchildren of whom he was so very proud: Katie Gunter and husband Ben of Bryson City, N.C.; Ben King and wife Brenae of Bryson City, N.C.; John Holden Cooper of Cherokee, N.C.; and Joseph King of Bryson City, N.C.

As well, three great-grandchildren brought him tremendous joy: Ellie Gunter, David Gunter and Ben “LB” Gunter all of Bryson City, N.C. Henry is also survived by his loving sisters, Rachel Griggs and husband Roy of Bryson City, N.C. and Anna Mae Cooper of Bryson City, N.C.

At the age of 17, Henry left home and moved to Hood River, Ore., where he worked in the timber industry for several years. After his time out west, Henry returned to Bryson City where he met and married Lois, the love of his life. Together they proudly operated the community landmark, King’s Grocery.

During his years operating the store he also worked as a forest fireman for local, state and federal agencies. Locally, Henry served his community for over 20 years as a member of the Bryson City Fire Department. Henry was no stranger to hard work and filled any of his spare time with raising a vast garden with the best sweet potatoes you have ever tasted, tending to cattle across three counties, working in the hay field and seeing to anything else that needed to be done. From before daylight until dusk, Henry was hard at it every day.

He valued his family, his community and the life he lived. Henry was beloved by many different people from many different places, and his presence behind the counter at King’s Grocery will be sorely missed by all.

The family invited all Henry’s family members and friends to come by Swain Memorial Park Cemetery (76 Betts Branch Road, Bryson City, N.C., 28713) on Sunday, May 10 from 1-3 p.m. for a visitation to pay their respects and celebrate Henry’s life.

A graveside memorial service followed at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do as Henry would have done and help others by donating time or money to a neighbor in need, a local charity organization, or any worthy cause that will represent Henry’s long-lasting memory.

Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City was in charge of all arrangements.