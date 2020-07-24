Horace Blackwell

Body

Horace E. “HB” Blackwell Jr., 91 of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away, Thursday morning, July 16, 2020.

He was a retired master electrician, a loving husband, caring father and often fondly known as the “Grandfather of Upper Cove Road.”

He was also a devoted Christian and member of Orr Branch Church of Robbinsville.

Born June 12, 1929 in Kentucky, he was the son of the late Horace E. Blackwell Sr. and Ethel L. “Effie” Barnes. He

was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary E. “Jean” Curry; siblings, Catherine M. Blackwell, Heloise K. Strain and a baby brother; and two great-grandchildren, David C. Mealey and Deanna A. Blackwell.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Loma G. Walling Blackwell; five children, Joel T., Charles A. and Sarah L. Blackwell, Bobby and James Chandler; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A private memorial will be held by his wife, and his ashes will be spread on the mountain he loved and called home.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored serve the Blackwell family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com