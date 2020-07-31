Huel Millsaps

Body

Huel Crawford Millsaps, 83 of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away – peacefully surrounded by his family – on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva, N.C.

Huel was known for his kindness to everyone. He was a loving, devoted husband and father. He enjoyed hiking, fishing and hunting with his very special friends, who shared this love with him.

He worked for the N.C. Department of Transportation for 31 years as a highway inspector and the Maintenance Director of Graham County. He was dedicated to providing the best services to this county.

Huel is preceded in death by his parents, George and Iva Millsaps, his brothers, Lloyd and Paul Millsaps and his son-in-law, Bob Gore of Charlotte, N.C.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Jane; his daughters, Karen (Keith) Hill of Knoxville, Tenn. and Kathy (Doug) Evans of Waxhaw, N.C.; his grandchildren, Ashley (Neal) Thornton of Coats, N.C., Bryan Hill of Santa Cruz, Calif., Mary (Michael) Pinto of Waxhaw, N.C. and Sarah Gore of Charlotte, N.C.; his adoring great-grandchildren, Emma, Matthew, and John Thornton, and Luca and Leo Pinto; and his sister, Edna Shelnut of Roanoke, Ala. He also has many nieces and nephews that loved him so much.

Huel loved the Lord and was honored to serve as deacon at Robbinsville First Baptist Church. He was also a Mason and a Shriner for most of his life.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Old Mother Cemetery. The Revs. Noah Crowe and Neal Thornton officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Millsaps family.

