Inez Almond

Inez Millsaps Almond, 91 of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at her residence.

A native of Graham County, she was preceded in death by her mother, Arlene Carver Millsaps and father and step-mother, Ronald and Leona Hensley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Sam Millsaps and later, George Almond; her sons, Danny Ray Millsaps and Homer Millsaps; her brother, Berl Hensley; her grandson, Michael Shane Millsaps; and one great-grandson, Carson Carter.

She is survived by her son, Dale Millsaps of Robbinsville, N.C.; her daughters, Earlene Panther of Andrews, N.C., Willa Peterson of Rome, Ga., and Deanna Harper of Mineral Bluff, Ga.; her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Betty Millsaps of Robbinsville, N.C.; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanda and Herman Bell, and Ruth and Ben Hawkins, all of Mineral Bluff, Ga.

She has seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who will cherish her memory.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The Revs. Wayne McGuire and James Millsaps officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Almond family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.