Body

Irene Eller, 89 of Tallulah Road in Robbinsville, N.C., passed away, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was a native of Graham County and the daughter of the late Coil Sawyer and Mary Turpin Sawyer Crisp.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Eller in 2004; her sons, the Rev. William Michael Eller, David Gary Eller, her granddaughter, Amanda Eller Williams and four brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Richard Eller, Keith and Alisa Eller, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; sisters, Media Griggs, Opal Riddle and Betty Damelio, all of Robbinsville, N.C., Olean Williams of Alabama and Mavis Godfrey of Gaffney, S.C.

She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Lower Sawyers Creek Cemetery. The Revs. Jack Millsaps, Patrick O’Dell, and Max Turpin officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Eller family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.