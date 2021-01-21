Body

William Jack Rogers, 85 of Tallulah Road in Robbinsville, N.C. passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at his residence.

He was a native of Graham County and the son of the late William Robert and Edna Colvard Rogers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Anderson Rogers, in 2013; his daughter, Patricia Beard; and his sister, Esteline Carpenter.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Elisa Rogers of Robbinsville, N.C.; daughter, Angie Whitehead of Robbinsville, N.C.; grandchildren, Brandon and Amanda Orr, Jessica and Will Wright, and Breana Whitehead; great-grandchildren, Rosie Orr, Wade Fradono, Ezra Orr, Coleson Wright and baby Wright, on the way. He is also survived by his special cousin, Eddie Anderson.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Sweetgum Baptist Church. The Revs. Patrick O’Dell and Mike Teem officiated. The family received friends from 6-7 p.m. Friday, prior to the service.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at the Old Mother Church Cemetery. The Rev. Harold Beasley officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Rogers Family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.