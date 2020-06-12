Jackie Orr

Body

Jackie “Stud” Orr, 82 of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his residence.

A native of Graham County, he was the son of the late Floyd and Lillie Jordan Orr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant children, Mark Anthony and Marsha Ann Orr, his brothers, J.E. Orr, J.B. Orr, and Lloyd Orr; and his sisters, Lorene Sherman, Edith Hardin, and Marlene Angel.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Stinnett Orr; his son and daughter-in-law, James and Rhonda Orr of Robbinsville, N.C.; his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Eric Ford of Robbinsville, N.C.; his grandchildren, Ashley Orr (Lou Esposito) and Kristan Orr, Gage Hill (Chelsey), Austin Hill (Angelica); his great-grandchildren, Ivy Colvin, Ava Colvin, Gavin Colvin, Lyla Hill, and Ramsey Hill; his sisters, Ruth Monroe, Betty Lynn, and Patsy Orr, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; and his brothers, Bill Orr and Carlos Orr, both of Robbinsville, N.C.

He has several nieces and nephews who survive him, as well.

Funeral services were held at noon Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Lone Oak Baptist Church, of which he was a member. The Rev. Scott Roper officiated.

Burial followed at Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. until noon at the church, prior to the services.

Due to the risk of exposure to COVID-19, it was requested that anyone attending the service practice social distancing.

