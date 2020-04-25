James Colvard

Body

James “Jim” Edward Colvard, Ph.D, 87, of King George, Va. died at home on March 10, 2020.

He was born on March 16, 1932 in the hills of Robbinsville, N.C., to the late Thomas Jefferson Colvard and Martha Evelyn Ellis Colvard.

He often joked with family that his obituary should just be “Jim died.” But because we loved him very much, we’re going to add a few more words.

After growing up dirt poor, he attended Berea College, where he met his wife Joy. He took a leave of absence from college to serve the U.S. Navy in the Korean War. His life was defined by service to his country, first in active duty, then as a civil servant. He worked for the U.S. Navy from coast-to-coast, from his first job at Naval Weapons Center in China Lake, Calif., to his favorite job as Technical Director at Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Va.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sisters, Fannie Hyde and Inez Buchanan.

He is survived by his faithful wife of 63 years, Joy Helen Colvard; loving daughter Belinda Marie Cameron (Douglas); grandchildren Sarah French (Andrew) and Bryan Cameron (Selah); great-grandchildren Catherine French and Theodore French; and siblings, Donald Colvard of Robbinsville and Evelyn Flores of Laguna Woods, Calif.

His family loved him dearly and wishes that he was still here. They would like you to know that your life is valuable. If you are currently experiencing depression, please don’t be afraid to let the people who love you help you.

Visitation was Saturday, March 14 from 3-5 p.m. at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel. Burial was private.

Memorial donations may be made to Dahlgren Heritage Museum, P.O. Box 816, Dahlgren, Va. 22448.

