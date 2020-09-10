Body

James Edward Graham, 85 of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

James was born April 14, 1935 in Greeneville, Tenn., the son of the late Sam L. Graham and Ruth C. Collins.

He was a retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander, a life-long Gideon, retired from the Florida Baptist Convention and a member of the Grace Fellowship Church of Robbinsville.

James is survived by his wife, Waynelle Adams; daughter, Kathy Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, Lance and Sherry Graham, and Bret and Kim Graham, both of Florida; Tab and Jennifer Hedrick of South Carolina; and Lemar and Karen Hedrick of Robbinsville, N.C.; brothers, Larry Kirk and Robert Kirk; and sisters, Cathy Estes and Barbara Hager.

He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery in Greeneville, Tenn., with full military rites. Soloist will be granddaughter Summer Crowe.

Pallbearers will be Tab Hedrick, Lamar Hedrick, Bret Graham, Lance Graham, Devin Graham, Dale Doolittle, Noah Hedrick and Justin McClure.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Tributes may be made to Gideon’s International.

Doughty Stevens Funeral Home in Greeneville, Tenn. is in charge of the arrangements.