Body

Elizabeth Jane Scroggs, 84 of the Eller Branch Community of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her residence.

She was a native of Cherokee County and the daughter of the late James and Sally Grindstaff Robinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eight siblings; and her husband, Andrew Scroggs, in 2006.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Glenda and Ronnie Cross of Robbinsville, N.C., Reba Cope of Robbinsville, N.C., Becky and Tony Gant of Brevard, N.C.; brothers, Clarence Robinson of Murphy, N.C., Amos Robinson of Andrews, N.C.; and sister, Lem Hedrick of Bessemer City, N.C.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Mandy Cross, Julius Cross, Noah Cross, Chris Cope, Josh Cope, Matthew Gant, Brooke Gant; and great-grandchildren: Carter Frizzell and Kinsleigh Heatherly.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at the Old Mother Cemetery. The Rev. Daniel Stewart officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Scroggs family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.