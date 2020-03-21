Body

Janet Sue Stewart, 75, of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late Broadus and Juanita Cook Stewart. She was also preceded in death by her son Boyce Rogers, Jr. and all 11 of her siblings.

She is survived by her children, Mark Rogers, Martha Carpenter, and Marlon Rogers, all of Robbinsville, N.C. She has 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Rev. Mickey Stewart officiated. Burial followed at Carver Cemetery.

The family received friends from noon until 1 p.m. Friday at the Chapel, prior to the service.

