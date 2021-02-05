Janice Wiggins

Body

Janice Owens Wiggins, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at her residence.

A native of Graham County and life-long resident of Haywood County, she was a daughter of the late Harry Joe and Lucille Massey Owens. Janice was fun-loving and took great pride in her cooking.

Janice is survived by her husband of 63 years, Burt Wiggins; two sons, Bob Wiggins and his wife, Laurie, and Bill Wiggins, all of Canton; sister, Patsy Rogers; brother, Richard Owens, both of Waynesville; six grandchildren, Molly, Mark and Will Wiggins, Maggie Boyd, Anna Wrenn and Ellie Buzyan; and one great-grandson, Jack Wrenn.

A private graveside service was held at Bethel Community Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 with the Rev. Dr. Roy Kilby officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

Haywood Hospice and Palliative Care

43 Bowman Drive

Waynesville, NC 28785

The care of Mrs. Wiggins was entrusted to Wells Funeral Home of Waynesville.

An online memorial register is available at wellsfuneralhome.com.