Jason Lequire

Body

Jason Earl Lequire, 39 of the Stecoah Community of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 in New Hampshire.

He was the son of Kathy Daniels Cody and Danny Cody of the Stecoah Community, and Mackie Lequire of Robbinsville, N.C.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Jason Luke Lequire of Hickory, N.C., Kayden Lequire of Robbinsville, N.C. and Olen Lequire of Rochester, N.H.; daughter, Lorin Lequire of Hickory, N.C.; and brother, Travis Lequire of Robbinsville, N.C.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the Jenkins Cemetery. The Rev. Coy Adams officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Lequire family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.