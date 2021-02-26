Body

Jean Hill Craig, 86 and a native of Robbinsville, N.C., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at her residence in Deer Park, Texas.

She was born on July 13, 1934 to Thomas and Leayler Hill.

Being a loving, amazing mom and doting granny is what she loved being more than anything in this world. When she wasn’t busy caring for her family, you could almost always find her painting, doodling, making biscuits with her grandchildren, frying taters or under her electric blanket (no matter the season) reading a good book or crocheting. You might have even caught her traveling or heading to the casinos. She loved spending most of her days surrounded by her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were everything to her.

Jean is proceeded in death by her parents, Thomas and Leayler Hill; husband, Robert “Bob” Craig; sisters, Patsy Daugherty and June Hardin; brothers, Lloyd Hill, Fred Hill, Dempsey Hill, JB Hill, Tud Hill, Ted Hill and Billy Hill.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Ladena and Shannon Smith; granddaughter, Emily Brandstetter and her fiancé Christopher Keifer; grandson, Trent Smith; and her three great-grandchildren, Abby Brandstetter, Ayden Brandstetter and Ashtyn Keifer.

A private family service was held Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, under the directions of James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque, Texas.