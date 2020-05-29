Jeannette Sue Teesateskie

Body

Jeannette Sue Rattler Teesateskie, 89, of the Snowbird Community went home to be with the Lord on Saturday May 23, 2020.

A native of Snowbird, she was the daughter of the late Cain Saunooke and Lucy Smoker Rattler, and wife of the late Tom Teesateskie.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Patrick Teesateskie; two grandchildren, Christopher “Hooty” Teesateskie and Bell Smith; and sisters, Anita Reed, Lillian Locust and Bell Taylor.

Jeannette was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. She loved her gardening, her kids, and grandkids. She especially enjoyed watching them play ball. Most of all, she loved the Lord.

She is survived by seven children, Ronnie Teesateskie and wife Sandra of Robbinsville, Barbara Owl of Murphy, Blanche Teesateskie of Robbinsville, Christine McCoy and husband Steve of Robbinsville, Donna Sue McCracken and husband Lonnie of Robbinsville, Steve Teesateskie and wife Donna of Cherokee, and Norma Jean Smith of the home; 22 grandkids; 40 great-grandkids; and 5 great-great grandkids; two half-siblings, Vivian Ross and Solomon Slick Saunooke, both of Cherokee; and her best friend, Linda Saunooke of Robbinsville.

Jeannette was taken back to the church at 6 p.m. Tuesday by Crisp Funeral Home, to await the hour of service.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Robbinsville, N.C. Pastors James (Bo) Parris and Coy Adams officiated, with burial at Ledford Family Cemetery.