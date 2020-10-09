Body

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, Jeff Oswalt, Sr. left to his heavenly home to be with his mother, Louise Oswalt, father, Jim Oswalt and sister, Dia Harmon.

At age 62, he was a decorated veteran with numerous deployments. After retiring from the Greenville, Miss. police department, he moved to North Carolina, where he became an officer of Graham County.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife Pam Oswalt; two sons, Jeff Oswalt II (wife Jennifer) and Jason Oswalt (wife Lesily); a daughter, Rainey Yake (husband Bek); and eight grandchildren, Trey, K.K. LeeLee, Wyatt, Scooter, Ceirra, Caitlyn, Piper; and his two beloved dogs, Gizmo and LouLou.

Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 outside at Townson-Smith Funeral Home.

Military rites and flag presentation were conducted by Carringer-Webster VFW Post 8635, Eller Rogers American Legion Post 192, the N.C. National Guard Honor Guard. Law Enforcement flag presentation will be conducted by the Transylvania County Honor Guard Team and Local Law Enforcement.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Oswalt family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.