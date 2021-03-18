Jessie Aldridge

Body

The Rev. Jessie Burlen Aldridge, 90 of the Tuskeegee Community of Graham County, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Harris Regional Hospital.

The son of Shuford and Hollie Crisp Aldridge, he was born May 11, 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 58 years, Merle Carver Aldridge; and his older brother, Richard Aldridge.

Survivors include his three children, Cheryl Ann Aldridge Beck (Steve), Jeff Aldridge (Barbara), and James Aldridge (Lori); grandchildren, Julia Badalucca (Mike), Amanda Orr (Blake), Jesse Aldridge (Haley), Andrew Beck, Luke Aldridge, and Hollie Aldridge; five great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter; his sister, Nellie Phillips (Gerald); and several nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Stecoah High School as salutatorian of his class, Burlen attended Mars Hill College for one year, later transferring to Carson-Newman College, where he earned his B.A. in English, with a minor in Psychology. He later received his master’s degree in School Administration from Western Carolina University.

Mr. Aldridge was called to preach when he was in his late teens. He pastored four churches during his 69 years of ministry – Ela Baptist, New Hope Baptist, Jackson Line Baptist, and Bethel Baptist – and served for 3 ½ years as associational missionary for Cheoah Baptist Association.

Rev. Aldridge served on the General Board of the N.C. Baptist State Convention for 12 years, as moderator of the Cheoah and Tennessee River Baptist Associations, was a member of the board of Truett Camp and became very active in the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship when it was formed. Burlen was a bi-vocational pastor while teaching and serving as principal at Mountain View School at Tapoco and later as principal at Robbinsville High School.

After leaving schoolwork in 1976, he owned and operated the Sears Catalog Store in Bryson City.

Farming was an important part of his life and he maintained a 70-acre farm first with his father – and then later with his sons, where he raised Black Angus cattle, grew tobacco, hay and tomatoes. He was always proud of his garden. Up until two years ago, you could still find Burlen on his tractor mowing hay.

He loved working at his sawmill and he also an avid deer hunter. Burlen was a good steward of his land.

Burlen was a Master Mason for 24 years, a Shriner and a member of the Eastern Star; he was also past master of the Robbinsville Masonic Lodge #672.

He was active in the Cooperative Extension Advisory Council for Graham County. His family was named the TVA Farm Family of the Year in 1978.

In recounting his life, Rev. Aldridge said he “was so thankful God gave me the opportunity to serve him. I hope and pray that I’ve been able to touch lives for God. I’ve had a wonderful life.”

A celebration of life service was held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Tuskeegee Baptist Church. The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Gunter Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jesse Aldridge, Andrew Beck, Luke Aldridge, Michael Phillips, Lindy Ammons, Eric Phillips, Ron Gentry and Bill Acord. Honorary Pallbearers were Danny Acord, David Acord, Dane Acord, Austin Walls, Raymond Norton and Domingo Ramirez.

Masonic Rites will be conducted by Robbinsville Masonic Lodge #672.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to:

The Shriners Hospital for Children,

Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607.

You can also make an online donation at lovetotherescue.org.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Aldridge family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.