Jewell Mimms

Jewell Marcella Blankenship Mimms, 83 of Brevard, N.C., went to her eternal home July 4, 2020.

Born April 24, 1937 in Stecoah, N.C. to George Arthur and Effie Mae Blankenship, Jewell was the youngest of their 11 children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Mimms, along with nine of her siblings: Herbert Ray Blankenship, Woodrow Wilson Blankenship, George Carl Blankenship, Edna Pearleen Gosnell, Willa Faye Foster, Gladys Leona Hensley, Ollie Mae Sizemore, Bonnie Marie Arrowood, and Ramona Evelyn Cable Smith.

She is survived by her sister, Roma Maxine Hyatt; daughters, Marian Webb O’Neil and Holly Webb Messer; grandsons, Wyatt and Colton Messer; and great-granddaughter, Eva Brielle Messer, along with many nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Brevard High School, Jewell attended Blanton’s Business College in Asheville, N.C. She was a professional secretary in many settings, including General Electric in Hendersonville, Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tenn. and several legal offices in Tennessee and North Carolina. After retirement, she and husband Joe moved to South Carolina and also enjoyed a vacation home in Lake Placid, Fla.

A long-time active member of Troy Baptist Church in Troy, S.C., Jewell enjoyed many activities including: singing old-time gospel music and attending “singings,” playing serious canasta with her sisters, nephews and nieces, genealogy research, avid reading, playing computer games, playing the piano and guitar by ear, yard sales, and RV traveling with her husband Joe.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jewell’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals. No services are planned at this time; however, a celebration of her life will be planned at a future date when it is once again safe for family and friends to gather together.

Online condolences may be left at moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com

Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory cared for the family.