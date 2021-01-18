JoAnn Greene

Body

On Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, JoAnn Buchanan Greene, 84, went home to be with the Lord, while many of her family and friends were by her side.

She was a native of Graham County, where she lived her entire life.

She was the wife of Carl McKinley Greene for 62 years and was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Murriel Buchanan; and all of her siblings, Hildred Shuler, Bob Buchanan, Ruth Wiggins, Bill Buchanan, Kay Peek and Jean Davis.

She leaves two sons, Lester Greene and his wife Brook and their daughter Bailea Little; Jody Greene, his wife Keisha and their children Tysen and Jernie. Jody also has two additional adult children, Brooke with her husband Roger Gibbs, and Paige Greene.

JoAnn has four great-grandchildren, Kinleigh, Kaelin and Kelby Gibbs, and Madison Wilson.

JoAnn went to Brevard College and worked most of her career as a Personal Banker and Assistant Branch Manager at Wachovia Bank in Andrews. For more than 20 years, she would show up to work every day – rain, shine, or snow – and bake a big pan of biscuits for her co-workers and the staff from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

She also was a member of the Graham County Sports Hall of Fame and was generally a big fan of most sports. She loved UNC Tarheels basketball and enjoyed a healthy, in-home rivalry with her husband, who is a Duke Blue Devils fan. Two other loves that she had was raising her beautiful garden and being an excellent southern cook. Her canning operation was like an assembly line and she enjoyed growing – and giving away – more food than she or her family ever needed. Her truest loves were her husband, her family, her friends, being a member of – and the long-time choir director – of Mountain Creek Baptist Church, and being a servant of God and her Savior, Jesus Christ.

This very, very, special jewel will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Graveside services were held Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at the Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The Revs. Tom Buchanan and Mickey Stewart officiated.

