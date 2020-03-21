Body

Joe Larry Phillips, age 80 of Old Tallulah Road in Robbinsville, N.C. passed away, Monday, March 9, 2020 at his residence.

He was a native of Graham County and the son of the late Betty Phillips.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Brown Phillips; sons and daughter-in-law, Terry and Rachel Phillips, Steve Phillips, Ronnie Joe Phillips, Richard Phillips all of Robbinsville, N.C.; brother, Randall Wilson of Robbinsville, N.C.; sisters, Beverly Camden of Robbinsville, N.C.; and Janice Fleece of Knoxville, Tenn. He has 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Rev. Daniel Stewart officiated. Burial followed the service at Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the Chapel prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to be serving the Phillips family.

