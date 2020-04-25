Johnny Sluder

Body

Johnny Edward Sluder, age 77 of Robbinsville, N.C. went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Johnny was born in Swain County, N.C. on June 19, 1942. He was the son of the late John and Helen Hall Sluder.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William (Bill) Sluder.

He is survived by his sisters, Joann Sluder of Knoxville, Tenn. and Eva Nell Sluder Cable of Andrews, N.C., several nieces and nephews, his very special friend Juanita Hardigree, and his good neighbor and friend Katharine Durant.

Johnny loved music, loved to sing, played guitar when he was younger and did hilarious imitations. Johnny was dearly loved by all his family and friends.

Due to the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus, private services will be held at a later date.

