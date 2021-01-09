Body

Joseph M. Marley, 81 of Robbinsville, N.C., previously of St. Petersburg, Fla., died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, surrounded by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn, and family.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Ann and Joseph Marley, and brother James Marley.

Joe is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Cavanaugh) Marley; their four children, Barbara A. Marley of Seminole, Fla., Joseph T. Marley of Downers Grove, Ill., Carolyn Marie Sironen (Marley) of Draper, Utah and Michael A. Marley of St. Petersburg, Fla.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and brother, Kenneth A. Marley, of Waynesburg, Pa..

Joe served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee and attended Penn State University. He was employed as a draftsman with Babcock and Wilcox for 30-plus years in St. Petersburg, Fla., and MacGill Engineering in Tampa, Fla., until he retired in 2003.

Joe loved fishing, running, hiking and biking. Other than his children, his greatest achievement was hiking and completing the Appalachian Trail between March 13 – Sept. 10, 2000.

Burial services will be held at Bay Pines Memorial Cemetery (to be scheduled at a later date and time in March 2021).

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or Stecoah Valley Center, Robbinsville, N.C.

A guestbook is available at brettfuneralhome.net.