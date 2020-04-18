Joyce Gale Whaley

Body

Joyce Gale (Miller) Whaley, 57, of Kodak, Tenn., went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, Mamaw, and friend. She was a devoted member of The Crossing Church in Kodak and was instrumental in leading many people to the Lord.

Joyce was a servant to the community for 38 years and was known and loved by many. She loved the Lady Vols and had much admiration for Pat Summit. She also was very dedicated to Breast Cancer Research and supported the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William F. and Doris Miller of Robbinsville, N.C., and her brother Michael Miller, also of Robbinsville, N.C., along with her Uncle Paul Huffman of New Jersey, Nephew, William F. Miller III of S.C., and Father in law Jack Whaley of Kodak, Tenn.

She is survived by her husband of over 36 years, Michael, daughters Amanda Whaley (Nick Huskey) and Jackie Whaley, all of Kodak, Tenn. She also leaves behind her grandsons, Gage Leonard, Collin Huskey, Parker Huskey, and Preston Huskey, grandpup, Nala, along with sister, Linda Fleming and fiancee John Comley, of Kodak, Tenn.; brother, William F. Miller Jr., of Robbinsville, N.C., mother-in-law, Gene Whaley, of Kodak, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Janie Lane and husband Bill, of Kodak, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Jamie Whaley and wife, Jennifer.

She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and many special friends, including John and Kelly Harbin. Joyce had additional family in New Jersey along with family and friends in Robbinsville, N.C., where she grew up.

She will be greatly missed by all.

A private service officiated by Pastor Kermit McPeek, and Pastor Charlie Harkleroad will be held for the family at The Crossing Church, with a graveside service to follow.

Due to the restrictions on gatherings at this time, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to either the Susan G. Komen Foundation, or the Relay for Life.

