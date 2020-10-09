Julia Turpin

Body

Julia Wayne Turpin, (Judy), passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Her parents, Jack and Rosel Ditmore Turpin; her sister, June Lambert; and a special red-headed nephew, Billy, preceded her in death.

Julia moved to Atlanta after graduating from Robbinsville High School in 1963. She completed Marsh Business College then attended Georgia State University while working at Farber Construction Company as the office manager. She later became Corporate Secretary of REIS, Inc.

During the 1996 Olympics, she worked for Coca-Cola in guest services.

Julia loved her family with all her heart. She came home to her beautiful North Carolina mountains often, to be with family and friends.

She was especially proud and felt honored to have volunteered almost 20 years at Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital, where she was able to help others; always a smile, a friendly greeting and often a big hug. She was an enthusiastic participant in activities at the Benson Center in Sandy Springs, Ga, where she also volunteered.

Julia is survived by her brother, Jimmy; her sisters, Jean Brooms and Joan Roblee, all of Robbinsville.

Also surviving is her loving companion, James Cooke of Sandy Springs, Ga., her devoted caregiver during her extended cancer treatments and illness. Additionally surviving are her nieces and nephew, Patti Van Horn, Jim Lambert, Teresa Lane, Karen Hedrick and Traci Turpin, as well as her great and great-great nieces and nephews, and her cousins.

Services were held outdoors in the field adjacent to Townson-Smith Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. The Rev. Jack Millsaps officiated. Burial followed at Upper Yellow Creek Cemetery.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Turpin family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.