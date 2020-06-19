Kay Nuchols

Body

Kay Frances Gregory Nuchols, 73, of the West Buffalo Community in Robbinsville, N.C. went home to be with the Lord early Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her residence.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of Floyd Garrison and Rosie Crane Gregory. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Clyde Nuchols; her son, Floyd Ellis Gregory; her brothers, Wade Arlyn Crane, Billy Raye Moody and Floyd Allen Gregory.

Kay was a wonderful, loving mom, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. Kay was a stay-at-home mom and wife. She raised four children and helped her husband build a loving home.

Kay was a no-nonsense kind of person and if you wanted the truth told to you, you better be ready to handle what she dished out. And she was right the majority of the time.

She taught her children good morals and values of being kind, respectful, considerate, and hardworking. She taught the golden rule: “Do unto others as you have them do unto you,” but also don’t take any crap off of anyone. Kay was always sincere and when she went to town to shop, always ran into a friend that she hadn’t seen in forever.

Kay was a very likeable person that her children’s friends always called momma.

Kay is survived by her sons, James Steven Millsaps (wife Wendy Almond Millsaps) and Rodney Garrison Nuchols (Robin Jenkins McCoy) and her daughter, Fleshia Renee Nuchols, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; her grandchildren, Shonna Shontel Millsaps of South Carolina; Dustin Cory Millsaps of Robbinsville, N.C.; Monica Lauren Millsaps Arroyo of Boiling Springs, S.C.; Rosie Brooke Gregory of Whittier, N.C.; Brandon Joseph Nuchols of Butler, Ala. and Lucas Shawn Nuchols of Robbinsville, N.C.; great-grandchildren: Matthew Bailey Coleman, Callie Millsaps, Indica Millsaps, Delilah K. Ellie Gregory, Nylah Kay Drakeford, James Coy Nuchols and Ethan Thomas Nuchols; her sisters, Carolyn Smith of Tennessee; Bobbie Bridges and Jo Ann Gregory of Robbinsville, N.C.

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.

Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Carver Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Stratton officiate.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to be serving the Nuchols family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.