Kenneth Beasley, 72 of Muscle Shoals, Ala., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Kenneth was the eldest son of the late Hudson and Pearlene Beasley of Robbinsville, N.C. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Doyle Beasley; and his grandparents, Joe and Florence Beasley, and William and Alice Waldroup.

He is survived by his wife Debbie of Muscle Shoals, Ala.; children, Alison Beasley (Josh Jumper), Chad Alderman (Melissa), and Tiffany Dostica (Kyle); brothers, Gerald Beasley (Carol), Harold Beasley (Juanita), Marshall Beasley, James Beasley (Kim), and sister, Jeanette Beasley; grandchildren, Hunter, Mason, Levi, Kaylee, Bailey, Noah, Asher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his daughter Alison, Sherry Beasley.

Kenneth grew up in Fontana Village, where his parents worked. He graduated from Mountain View High School in 1966, where he excelled at basketball and enjoyed racing his hot rods across the bridge below the dam. He left Graham County shortly after high school to work for his aunt Ann and her husband G.W. Purdy in DeWitt, Ark. Later, he would move to Columbus, Miss.,and then eventually settling in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Always the expert mechanic, he worked with the Tennessee Valley Authority as a mechanic and then as a crane operator, and later as supervisor at Colbert Steam Plant in Tuscumbia, Ala.

He retired early, to enjoy his favorite hobby of fishing and to spend time with his cherished grandchildren.

Kenneth was a kind and selfless person, who always put others before himself. During his many visits to Robbinsville, he could be found helping his mom and dad with things around the house. Although sometimes quiet and reserved, he was also known to be funny and playful around those who knew him best.

He loved his family dearly and he will be deeply missed. The coming years will be profoundly lacking without his presence and love.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Rev. Daniel Stewart will officiate.

