Lance Waldroup

Lance Colby Waldroup, 30 of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his residence.

A native of Graham County, he was the son of Jeff and Lynn Cape Waldroup of Robbinsville, N.C.

Lance was preceded in death by his sister, Lindsey Waldroup; his brother, Lamar Waldroup; his maternal grandparents, Bobby Cape and Edna Sue Hooper; and his paternal grandparents, William Phillip and Laqueta Joy Hooper Waldroup.

In addition to his parents, Lance is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Lance and his father Jeff had recurring roles on the TV show “Moonshiners” for several seasons, where they developed many lasting friendships.

Plans for a memorial service are incomplete at this time.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Waldroup family.

