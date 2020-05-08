Laqueta Hooper Waldroup

Body

Laqueta “Quet” Hooper Waldroup, 80, of Robbinsville, went home to be the Lord Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her residence.

“Quet” was a native of Graham County and the daughter of the late John Ben and Edna Thompson Waldroup.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Waldroup; brother Clarence Hooper; sister Opal Postell; and grandchildren Lamar Waldroup, Lindsey Waldroup, Phillip Postell and Laqueta Postell.

She is survived by her sons and their wives, Wendell and Gwenda Waldroup, Jeff and Lynn Waldroup; daughters and their husbands, Teresa and Billy Lewis, Brenda “Cub” and Jerry Postell, Linda “Poss” and Gary Buchanan all of Robbinsville, N.C.; brothers, James Hooper of Andrews, N.C., Johnny Hooper and Ann of Topton, N.C. and Richard Hooper of Hampstead, Md.; sister Mary Ruth and Jack Eastwood of Gastonia, N.C.; her sisters-in-law Linda Hooper of Peachtree, N.C., Cora Clark, Mildred Smith, Alta Pitcox and Nellie Cunningham.

She had 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, with two more on the way.

The family had a private graveside service Wednesday, May 6 at the Carver Cemetery. The Revs. Daniel Stewart, Mickey Stewart and Brian Stevens officiated. Plans for a celebration of life service will be announced as soon as conditions will allow.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Waldroup Family.