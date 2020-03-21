Larry Williams

Body

Larry Vance Williams, age 65 of the Yellow Creek Community of Robbinsville, N.C. passed away, Friday, March 13, 2020.

He was a native of Graham County and the son of the late Needmore and Minnie Byrd Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Hank and Ray Willliams.

He is survived by his wife, Claida Williams; sons and their wives,

Bryan and Glisha Williams, and Wess and Felicia Williams, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; brothers, Doug Williams and Gary Williams, both of Robbinsville, N.C.; sisters, Faye Priest of Robbinsville, N.C. and Edith Rowe of Bridgeport, W. Va.; grandchildren, Katie Williams, Anna Williams, Triton Williams, Carter Williams, Kaitlyn Stewart, Kandee Stewart, and Karlee Stewart.

Larry was a Deacon at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. His friendly smile and caring nature will be missed by everyone.

Funeral services were Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Rev. Onley Williams officiated.

Committal services followed the service in the Lower Yellow Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday, prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Williams Family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.