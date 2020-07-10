Lillie Mae Cape

Body

Lillie Mae Peterson Cape, 80 of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Archie (Sr.) and Arbree Owens Peterson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Cape; her son, Teddy Cape; her infant daughter, Marilyn Rose Cape; her brothers, Roy Dale Peterson, George Peterson, Tom Peterson, and Ross Peterson; and her sister, Charlene McMillan.

Lillie Mae is survived by her daughter, Betty Cape of Robbinsville, N.C.; her son, Darrell Cape of Robbinsville, N.C.; her brother, A.J. Peterson, Jr. of Hickory, N.C.; and her sister, Bobbie Arrowood of Knoxville, Tenn.

She has five grandchildren, Savanna Rose Gladden, Chris Williams, Tyler Cape, Tori Beth Haney, and Tucker Cape.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Revs. Tom Buchanan and Roger Orr officiated.

Burial followed at Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. at the Chapel, prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Cape family.

