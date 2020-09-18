Body

Linda Faye Jones, 69 of Robbinsville, N.C. passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, N.C.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late Ed and Reva Dale Hooper Birchfield.

Linda is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Charlie Jones of Robbinsville, N.C., and Joseph and Allison Jones of Fuquay Varina, N.C.; her sister, Mary Birchfield of Robbinsville, N.C.; and her brother, Bill Birchfield of Robbinsville, N.C.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at the Old Mother Church Cemetery in Robbinsville, N.C. The Rev. Patrick O’Dell will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10 – 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Townson-Smith chapel, prior to the graveside service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jones family.

