Lisa Kay Jacobs was born June 4, 1964 in Nantahala, N.C. to Austin and Ruby Morgan Jacobs.

She went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb 14, 2020 at the age of 55. Lisa was living on Vengeance Creek, N.C. at the time of her passing.

Lisa grew up on Hampton Branch in Nantahala and was the youngest of seven children. She attended Nantahala High School and graduated with a degree in cosmetology from Tri-County Community College. Lisa is remembered by those who knew her well as a caring person who loved being with family and friends, and cherished her schnauzer “Jacky Boy,” who preceded her in death.

When Lisa was able, she loved being in the garden telling her brother how to do things.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Brenda Louise Jacobs Conley.

Lisa is survived by her fiancé, David Hyde of Vengeance Creek, N.C.; two sons, Cody Roberts of Robbinsville, N.C. and Tavis Hyde; five daughters, Cortny Vaughan and husband, Daniel of Vengeance Creek, N.C., Maggie Bryson and husband, Corbin, Sarah Holland, Holly Hyde, and Shawna Garrett; three brothers, James “Jim” Jacobs and wife, Rhonda, Howell Jacobs and wife, Vivian, and Tim Jacobs and wife, Michelle; three sisters, Judy Harper, Debbie Bryson and husband, Mike, and Anita Watson and husband, Keith; 38 nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; aunts, Jessie Bateman and Syretta Cochran as well as an uncle, Gerald Morgan.

A private service was held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with Brother Howell Jacobs officiating. The inurnment will take place at a later date at Aquone Cemetery.

The family received friends from noon – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Lisa Kay Jacobs to the Valley River Humane Society, P.O. Box 658, Murphy, N.C. 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home in Andrews was in charge of all arrangements.

