Lois Cagle

Lois Jenkins Cagle, 77, of Robbinsville, N.C., departed this earthly vale of tears to be with her dearly departed loved ones in the presence of the Lord on July 28, 2020.

At the time of her death, she was a resident of Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in a tent at a logging camp near Fontana, Graham County, N.C. during the building of Fontana Dam on Feb. 28, 1943. She was the daughter of Loyd Allen and Valarie Gribble Jenkins, and was a longtime member of Robbinsville First Baptist Church.

Lois was a devoted wife and mother, and treasured her large extended family. She spent most of her life helping other people and caring for helpless animals.

For 25 years, she was employed as a community outreach worker for Four Square Community Action, helping those in need. She also performed a number of other jobs in her life, including operating the Black Knight Drive-In, making hosiery for Berkshire Mills, Inc., manufactured electronics for American Components, Inc, and assisting her beloved sister at her business, Jerrie’s Beauty Shop.

In her youth, she and her family traveled the United States extensively, visiting most of the 48 contiguous states, living briefly in Cherryville, N.C., Klamath Falls, Ore., Jacksonville, Fla., and Detroit, Mich.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Jerline Norma Laughter, brothers-in-law, Dale Laughter and Leonard Colvin, and nephew, James Todd Colvin.

She is survived by her husband of more than 60 years, Bobby Cagle, Jr.; her son, Bobby D. Cagle of Los Angeles, Calif.; and sisters Patricia Colvin, Lee Ellen Adams, and Angela Kim Jenkins, all of Robbinsville.

She also cherished many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family, both in Graham County and throughout the United States.

The family received friends from 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, followed by a service in celebration of her life at 11 a.m., both at Townson-Smith Chapel. Interment followed immediately at the Lone Oak Baptist church Cemetery.

