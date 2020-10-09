Louise Williams

Body

Louise Colvin Williams, 69 of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Dock and Hattie Worley Colvin; and her infant twin sister, Elouise.

She is survived by her loving husband, Pose Lofton Williams, of 51 years; her only child, Karen Williams Lail and husband, Chris, of Waynesville, N.C.; her grandchildren, Josh Cable of Robbinsville, N.C., Kristin Luther and husband, Tom, of Charlotte, N.C., Chase Burchfield of Waynesville, N.C., and Cerissa Justice and husband, Keith, of Hendersonville, N.C.; and her great-grandchildren, Marcus Spears, Madison Cable, Tanner Cable, Autumn Luther and Daniel Luther.

The family received friends and family at their residence between 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. at the Colvin Williams Cemetery, adjacent to their home. Pastors Teddy Silvers and Roy Kilby officiated.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

Old Mother Church

PO Box 215

Robbinsville, NC 28771

as requested by the family.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Williams family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.