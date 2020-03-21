Body

Lucille Sequoyah Owens, 90, of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

She was the daughter of the late Ammons and Kina Ledford Sequoyah. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Sequayah, Sr., and Ammons Sequoyah, Jr.; her sisters, Harriett James, Sara Biello, and Jesse Sequoyah; and her husbands, Jesse Crowe, Jewell Postell and Earl Owens.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Patricia Crowe of Cherokee, N.C.; her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Sharon Crowe, and Darron and Sharon Postell, and her former daughter-in-law, Vicki Postell, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; and her sister, Emaline Bird of Cherokee, N.C.

Her grandchildren are Mitch, Noah, Kris, Kevin, Susan, Ben, Kylie, Shane, Deborah, Tori, Dominique, Dustin, Cameron, Jade, Brooklyn, Tracy and Shaman.

Her great-grandchildren are Jewelia, Elliott, Alex, Rachel, Lydia, Isaac, Ty, Abby, Brett, Cyrus, Hanna, Riley, Elijah, Aynsley, Kyle, Ivy, Logan, Ethan, Erica, Eleea, Kennedy, Lindsey, Trace, Taylor, Jeb, Zoie, Xavier, Tori, Chloe, Blaken, Gage, Jake, Christian, Jase, Myah, Brayson, Keanu and Jesse. She has two great-great-grandchildren, Rowan and Pierce.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Townson-Smith Chapel. Her grandson, Rev. Noah Crowe officiated. The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. at the Chapel, prior to the service.

Committal services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Wiggins Cemetery.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to be serving the Owens family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.