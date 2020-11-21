Margaret Oliver

Body

Margaret Hooper Oliver, 65 of the West Buffalo Community in Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva, N.C.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Faye Phillips Hooper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, George Oliver, in August 2020, and her baby brother, the Rev. Tommy Hooper, in November 2016.

Margaret was a kind soul – with a gentle smile who loved her family. As her husband George battled many health issues, she stood beside him and faced them all with great grace and faith. She worked many years for the Odom family, first as a design assistant and later as the manager of Papa’s Pizza in Robbinsville.

Margaret is survived by her children and their spouses; Ryan and Brittany Oliver of Knoxville, Tenn., Tara and Shane Atwell of Robbinsville, N.C, and Michael and Julie Oliver of Robbinsville, N.C; her grandchildren, Reid Atwell, Rylee Atwell, Ella Atwell, Sully Oliver, Ryland Voan, Ava Oliver, Shylah Oliver, Noah Oliver, Skyler Oliver, Kamree Oliver and Channing Oliver; her sisters and brothers, Marie Carpenter, Eloise Orr, both of Robbinsville, N.C., Leonard Hooper of Bastian, Va., Louella Hooper of Robbinsville, N.C., Wanda Bateman of Nantahala, N.C., Eugene Hooper of Robbinsville, N.C., Jody Blanton of Franklin, N.C., Ruth Strickland of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Charles Hooper of Robbinsville, N.C.

Graveside services were held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Lone Oak Cemetery. The Rev. Daniel Stewart officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Oliver family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.