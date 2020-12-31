Margie George Brank

Body

Margie Grant George Brank, 89 of the Tallulah community in Robbinsville, N.C., went to her eternal home Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of Marvin and Lily Grant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C.N. George; a son, David George; a granddaughter, Jessica George; her second husband, Paul Brank; and stepsons, Larry and Chuck Brank.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother to 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

She is survived by her sons, Charles (Theresa) George and Donald (Debbie) George; a daughter, Carla (David) Long; daughter-in-law Kathleen George; stepsons, Frank (Kathy) Brank, Darrell Brank, Kenneth (Tonya) Brank and Bryan Brank, all of Buncombe County. She also leaves behind one sister, Bobbie Sawyer, of Marietta Ga.

She saw the good in everyone. She had the best, most outrageous stories and could make you laugh until you cried. She loved everyone. She loved to be petted. She loved a little drama. She was an incredible cook. She told everyone she loved them and meant it – even the nurses and doctors at the hospitals. She loved chicken legs and sunshine cakes. She believed in miracles and loved telling people about all the miracles she had witnessed in her life. She had purpose. She raised two families. She liked getting dressed up and putting on makeup. She canned more green beans than you could realize was possible and made sure everyone had some.

Even if you weren’t one of hers, you were one of hers.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. at Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Loy Kennedy officiated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grace Place, a Community Table or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

